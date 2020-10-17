Carolyn Jane Reed Barney
1948-2020
Carolyn Jane Reed Barney was born on September 9, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah, daughter of Ellis Lynn Reed and Charlotte Jane Holmes Reed. She was the second child of four in the family. She grew up in Midvale, Utah. After Carolyn finished the 7th grade, her family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where her father was the administrator of the hospital. She attended Junior High in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in May 1966. Carolyn worked nights at the Blackfoot newspaper as a proofreader to earn money for college. She was active in 4H where she learned to cook, sew, and won many ribbons at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Carolyn's mother was her 4H leader. She was very influential in teaching Carolyn these homemaking skills.
She graduated from Ricks College with an Associate of Science Degree in May 1968, and then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Carolyn was employed as a secretary for the director of Utah Public Safety where she used her excellent skills in typing and shorthand. She was also known for her beautiful penmanship.
Carolyn met her husband, Blaine Milton Barney, on a blind date in April 1969. Blaine and Carolyn were married on her 22nd birthday in the Idaho Falls Temple. The obituary photo is of the bride, Carolyn Jane Reed, in September 1970. What a beautiful smile! Who would not fall in love with Carolyn? She had a love for life, and such a sweet spirit about her. They have made their home in West Valley City, Utah since 1972. They welcomed 4 beautiful children into their family: Reed, Travis, Angela, and Brant. Her children were the love of her life. She loved to read to them, help them with homework, and do their laundry. She enjoyed taking family vacations to Disneyland, Nauvoo, the west coast, Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, and family camping trips.
Carolyn was always active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to teach Primary and loved being a visiting teacher. She was a woman of faith. Carolyn's strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ influenced many for good.
Last month Blaine and Carolyn celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Carolyn adored her husband. She loved being near him and spending time with him. They looked forward to attending the temple together each week. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren and loved to have them share their talents with her. "Sing me a song" or "I love it; never stop practicing" were often kind words that she would speak. She liked to spend time looking for hummingbirds, listening to the windchimes, eating a dessert, or reading the newspaper. Simply put, she found joy in the simple things in life.
Carolyn had multiple sclerosis for over 50 years, being wheelchair bound for 41 of those years. She lived a happy life in spite of this and always handled things with courage, grace and dignity. Carolyn received help from many family and friends. Carolyn's parents and sister, JoAnn provided significant care for her and her children as her health declined over the years. The help and service of all has been greatly appreciated. The family would like to give special thanks to all of the health care providers who have served Carolyn - they have all been so kind and have been angels for Carolyn and the family. Carolyn was blessed to pass away at home on October 14, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Blaine; her children Reed (Heather), Travis (Holly), Angela (Jeffery) Bennion, and Brant (Emily); 19 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her siblings Richard (Holly), Alan (Gloria), and JoAnn Sellers. Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Lynn and Charlotte Reed; and daughter-in-law, Amy Bowers Barney.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, October 19th at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 3836 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park at 4400 W 4100 S in West Valley City, Utah. Go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
to leave condolences.