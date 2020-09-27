1/1
Carolyn Jensen (Barber) Pooley
1939 - 2020
1939 ~ 2020
Carolyn Jensen (Barber) Pooley, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister & friend, passed peacefully in South Jordan, UT and returned to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Sept 13, 2020.
Born Jan 6, 1939, to Carlos & Wanda Jensen in Provo Utah. Carolyn loved her family and the Gospel, they being the most important things in her life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and delighted in being part of their lives. Carolyn was a true disciple of her Savior and served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in numerous callings throughout her life.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Pooley. She is survived by her older brother Nile, her 4 children, Denise (Dahl) Leigh (Lockwood), Meghan (Sprecher) and Sean, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog and companion Koolaid.
Carolyn touched the lives of all who knew her.
She is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
