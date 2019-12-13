|
Carolyn Jones Schwab
1956 ~ 2019
West Jordan-Carolyn Jones Schwab, 63, a resident of West Jordan, Utah, passed away at home on December 10, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on February 16, 1956 in Delta, Utah to Rulon & Ruth Jones. She graduated from Delta High School & received her degree from Rick's College. She married John Schwab on July 13th & they were married for 40 years. They had four loving children, she was a devoted homemaker. She loved to read & was actively involved in her book club. She loved her visiting teaching assignments & her lunches with them. She loved spending time with her family on their vacations. Carolyn is survived by her husband John, her children Carl, Stephanie, Richard, & Lisa, & her sister Tammy. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Rulon, her mother Ruth, her brothers Wayne & Garth, & her granddaughter Alice. The funeral service will be held on Monday December 16th at 11 am at 2901 West 9000 South, West Jordan, UT. Her viewing will held on the 15th from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm & 9:30 am - 10:30 am on the 16th. Burial will follow at the Riverton City Cemetery located at 1500 West 13200 South, Riverton, Utah. For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019