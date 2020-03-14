|
|
Carolyn Maurer
Christenson
1941 ~ 2020
Sandy, Utah -Our loving wife and mother, sister, grandmother, and friend Carolyn Maurer Christenson of Draper, peacefully transitioned from this earthly estate on March 8, 2020, on to her eternal adventure.
Carolyn was the fourth of five children born to Clarence M. Maurer and Virginia Maurer (Maxwell) on July 5, 1941. The family resided in Sugar House, where The Maurer Construction Company built many custom homes of the day. Following Virginia's untimely passing, the family was blessed to gain a stepmother, Ethel Snow Maurer, and four more siblings. Being outnumbered by brothers, Carolyn was especially pleased to have more sisters in the house. Carolyn graduated from Highland High School in 1959 and went on to attend Brigham Young University. She was a gifted administrative assistant and bookkeeper who was highly valued and respected for her professional abilities. She would often take her children on drives downtown to see the skyscrapers where she had worked as a young woman.
While attending Brigham Young University, Carolyn met her sweetheart Robert and knew right away that he was something special. Bob and Carolyn were married in the Salt Lake City Temple in August of 1961. Following their marriage, Carolyn worked full time at the phone company for the first several years of their marriage, where she discovered that her talents and abilities were valuable and well suited to the business world. Carolyn was quickly "poached" by her father to become the office manager for the Maurer Construction Company, providing Bob the opportunity to pursue and complete graduate studies at Brigham Young University, earning a Master's Degree and a Ph.D. in Psychology and Human Development. By 1968 Bob and Carolyn had welcomed three children, and following graduation, the family loaded up the car and headed West to San Luis Obispo, California. Similar to her pioneer ancestors, this was a giant leap of faith for Carolyn, as she was and will always be a Utah girl at heart. The Maurer family cabin imbued her with love for the mountains and nature, and she brought the family back to visit often. Living near the coast, she would often remind her children that the hills behind our home were "not mountains."
While in California, Bob and Carolyn welcomed two additional children completing their family. As the children grew, Carolyn returned to work and loved being able to use her skills and talents to provide added opportunities for the family. Attention to detail and a strong work ethic were the hallmarks of any task she took on. Carolyn and Bob successfully raised five children and will leave behind a rich and lasting legacy of dedication to family and their community. Carolyn always had an open-door policy, welcoming friends of the children who gravitated toward the Christenson home in the 1970s. Carolyn loved to learn new things and excelled at being creative with each newly discovered talent. She learned to play the guitar as an adult and played for years in a trio with friends; ran an ad-hoc hair studio out of the living room, after learning to cut hair from a magazine article; and loved to practice her skills on anyone and everyone. She became proficient in giving in-home perms and had a regular clientele of her children's friends. Friends of the children remember feeling accepted and safe in the family home because of Carolyn's kindness. Many conversations deemed "inappropriate" at the time, were fair game at the Christenson dinner table. Carolyn looked forward to and loved being a grandmother; and made sure the family had regular opportunities to spend time together. Following retirement, Bob and Carolyn returned to Utah, where they have enjoyed being nearer to family in the place they love so much.
Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in numerous church callings, offering immeasurable service to her community. Her years as Stake Camp Director were legendary because Carolyn knew how to have fun! She was smart, savvy, talented, and beautiful. She had an adventurous spirit and passed on her unique zest for life to her children and grandchildren alike. Following her courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Carolyn will be deeply missed and remembered lovingly for generations to come.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her brother's John, David, Larry and Mike, and her sisters Jane and Chris. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Bob, their children Chadley (Robert) Landreth, Heather (Alan) Greenall, Jason (Valerie) Christenson, Elizabeth (Matt) Taylor and Jacob (Vanessa) Christenson, fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her dear sisters, Lauri Hansen and Melodie (Mike) Williams. The Maurer family is exceptionally close-knit, and those left behind rejoice in the happy reunion that is taking place on the other side.
A viewing will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S) Sandy, Utah, where family and friends may visit before a service beginning at noon. Interment will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery following the service.
In place of flowers, donations in Carolyn's honor should be made to the @alz.org
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020