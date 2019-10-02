|
October 4, 1933 ~ September 23, 2019
Carolyn was very active in the League of Woman Voters as well as the Bridge Center, where she was a Life Master. Perhaps Carolyn's greatest joy was playing golf at Alpine Country Club, where she was a life member and a fixture in the Ladies golfing program.
Carolyn was a retired educator who enriched the lives of many students at Bonneville Junior High and Brighton High School. She was first an English teacher, and later found her true passion in reducing the literacy problem by teaching remedial reading.
Carolyn, was a long-time member of the HUCC community. For years she was "the coffee lady," and organized the volunteers for the coffee hour following church services. She was also an active volunteer for Holladay's ministry, "The Listening Post," which was a call-in line for folks who were struggling and needed to talk.
Survived By: Bill Green, Cyndy Klein, Jonathen Green (Nichole) and Nicholes Green.
Services will be held at Holladay United Church of Christ, 2631 E. Murray Holladay Rd., SLC, UT 84107.
Please join us for a memorial service celebrating the life of Carolyn N. Dunn to be held in the HUCC sanctuary beginning at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, October 4. You may be wondering why the service starts at 12:05. Carolyn had many strengths; however, punctuality was not one of them. We decided to allow her five minutes grace so she wouldn't be late for her own funeral.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the League of Women Voters or The Humane Society of Utah, and above all else, she would ask you to VOTE!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019