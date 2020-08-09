1944 ~ 2020Carolyn Payne Sprouse passed away at her home in Herriman, Utah on August 6, 2020. She was born July 6, 1944 in Charlottesville, Virginia to Russell "Rip" Payne and Josephine E. Payne. She is survived by her husband, Chris A. "Al" Sprouse, sister Jackie Maupin, nephew Jeff Maupin, and RJ the poodle.Carolyn met the love of her life, Al Sprouse, in Virginia. They began their lifelong adventures by moving to Utah in the 1960's where they had many adventures, camping, waterskiing, hiking Mt. Timpanogos, 2002 SLC Olympics. She loved her family, friends, gardening, photography, wildlife and most importantly, her beloved animal companions, who are too numerous to name.Carolyn supported her husband Al in his career as a high school football coach at Olympus and Kearns high schools. She befriended and nurtured many of Al's football kids and counted them as cherished family still to this day.A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held and date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn and Al ask that you donate to the Humane Society of Utah.