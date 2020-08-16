Carolyn Rose Childs
1943 ~ 2020
Carolyn Rose Childs, 76, passed away on August 13, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a valiant battle with B-Cell Lymphoma. Born September 5, 1943 in Urbana, Illinois to C. Raymond and Gladys Childs, Carolyn grew up in Park City, Utah. She graduated from high school in Park City and also attended BYU for several years. She married Reid Hopkins on March 18, 1966 (later divorced) and raised four children. Carolyn retired from American Express where she was a valued employee in the fraud department.
Carolyn believed that nothing was as important as being a great mom. She was the most caring and loving mother a child could ask for. She taught us the value of hard work and doing the best possible job we could do. She was always there to cheer us on at dance recitals and football/baseball/softball games, to nurse us back to health when we were sick, to listen when we needed a shoulder to cry on, and to just be there when we needed her. She also instilled in us the love of the outdoors and nature by taking us camping, hiking, and fishing. We never knew how much work she put into those trips until we had to do it ourselves!!
Carolyn loved to garden and could rattle off the name of any plant or flower she saw. She could often be seen volunteering in the neighborhood to help anyone who needed help in their own yards. Several neighbors have mentioned that they will miss seeing her with her garden cart trundling down the street ready to pull the weeds out of unsuspecting garden beds.
Carolyn had a passion for animal welfare. She was a beloved volunteer for several animal organizations particularly as a cat foster parent. She would also leave the house in a rush in order to pick up a kitty who needed transportation to/from an adoption event/vet appointment or to fill in for another volunteer cleaning cat cages. She organized frequent yard sales that benefited various animal charities. She had so much energy and strength as well as an abundance of patience, except when it came to technology. I received several calls at work from Mom reporting that the computer was "broken" and that she was going to "throw it in the street". If any of us tried to educate her on anything related to the computer, she covered her ears and said "don't tell me! I don't want to know!"
Carolyn loved going on annual trips with her wonderful sister JaLaine and other friends, often to Tuachan, Mexico or just short trips to sites, mostly in the southwest United States.
She was such a character! She was always prepared to participate in practical jokes and had a witty response that would often give people pause before they burst out into laughter.
Carolyn was a kind and loving person who will be sorely missed by her son Brian Hopkins (Denise), her daughters Beverly Nichols (Kymber) and Barbara Sanford (John), her sister JaLaine Hicken (Lynn), brother Douglas Childs (Theresa), grandchildren: Mike, Vinnie, Angela and Chris, great-granchildren: Sky, Cody, Cara, Bella and Emma, and ex-husband, Reid Hopkins (Rayetta) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Blaine Hopkins.
A very special thank you goes out to Kymber Nichols whose love, dedication, loyalty, and kindness is unparalleled. Kymber was the primary caregiver for our Mom night and day in the last 3 weeks of Mom's life. Kymber had always treated her not only as a second Mom but also as a good friend. Mom loved watching the series, Fringe, with Kymber, often asking to pause the show anytime she needed an explanation of what had just happened. We would also like to thank Corey Wareham for his kindness, support, and help with Mom, especially in those last weeks when Mom needed us the most.
As a last gift of selflessness, Carolyn has requested that her body be donated to the cancer research facility where she part of an experimental study (CAR-T). As a result of this gift, we hope that future patients may be spared from the suffering that she did.
At her request, there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn's family requests donations be made in her honor to an animal charity. Some of her favorites were: West Valley Animal Shelter, http://www.wvc-ut.gov/17/Animal-Services
; Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation , www.uaaf.org
; and the Community Animal Welfare Society, www.CAWS.org