Carolyn Swapp Motta
: 4/15/1936 ~ 12/1/2019
Carolyn Swapp Motta, age 83, passed away on December 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Sue King (Henry), four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Motta; her parents Hugh Riggs and RGene Swapp; her step-father Douglas Fitzgerald; her brother Edwin Swapp; her son Michael and her grandson Matt.
Carolyn graduated from Jordan High School. She was brilliant and never backed away from an adventure. She had fond memories of summers spent at the Swapp Ranch in southern Utah. She convinced her husband to make a career as an educator at American schools overseas and traveled the world. She lived in Japan; Germany; Morocco; and Ethiopia and traveled at every opportunity. In retirement, she made her home in Orlando, FL in winter and Park City, UT in summer. Without clinical trials, there can be no better treatments, no prevention and no cure for Alzheimer's disease; in lieu of flowers please visit https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/research_progress/clinical-trials and participate if you can.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019