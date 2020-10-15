1/2
Carolyn Taft Barnthouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Taft Barnthouse
1930~2020
Carolyn was born January 15th, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Latinus Barney Taft and Karen Jensen Taft.
Carolyn loved making jewelry, gardening, golfing, teaching aerobics, and most of all being with her family.
Carolyn is survived by her son Robert M, Daughter Janice, brother Jim of Clearwater, FL and 5 grandkids. Carolyn will be laid to rest in City View Cemetery to join her husband of 72 years-Barney, and her children Jimmy & Peggy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved