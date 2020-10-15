Carolyn Taft Barnthouse

1930~2020

Carolyn was born January 15th, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Latinus Barney Taft and Karen Jensen Taft.

Carolyn loved making jewelry, gardening, golfing, teaching aerobics, and most of all being with her family.

Carolyn is survived by her son Robert M, Daughter Janice, brother Jim of Clearwater, FL and 5 grandkids. Carolyn will be laid to rest in City View Cemetery to join her husband of 72 years-Barney, and her children Jimmy & Peggy.



