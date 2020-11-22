Carrie Vidalakis Fugett
1934 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT- Carrie Vidalakis Fugett passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 14, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Carrie was born on January 23, 1934 to parents Spiros Vidalakis and Kyriaki Mavrogenis Vidalakis in Bingham Canyon, Utah where her parents had immigrated from Crete.
In her youth she enjoyed skiing and the outdoors. She also liked aviation and obtained her private pilots license as a young woman.
Carrie had an interesting career starting with Ohio National Life Insurance company, then switching to the brokerage industry where she worked for Dean Witter & Co. She then transitioned to the world of commercial real estate as Operations Manager for Hermes Associates, working for her Brother Nick Vidalakis.
Carrie was an avid bridge player, teacher, board member and organizer of sectional, regional and national tournaments. She traveled extensively playing bridge, achieving the rank of Gold Life Master. She even had the chance to play against some famous celebrities such as Omar Sharif, Telly Savalas and Bill Gates. She has many friends still to this day, that celebrate her life, her humor and her gift to the bridge world. She also was a voracious reader and enjoyed books her whole life. She enjoyed cooking Greek food with her sisters and family, from recipes passed down from their aunts and mother.
Carrie lost her mother at the age of 6 months, but this never slowed her down as she grew into a young adult. She lived life to the fullest and was the aunt, the friend, and the parent, that everyone went to when they needed help navigating life. She provided this advice without judgment, but with the understanding that you would do your part also. Carrie was known for her wisdom, her kindness, her honesty, but most of all her humor. She is well known for her favorite quote "We are not here for a long time, but we are here for a good time!" She lived this philosophy every single day. Everyone that met Carrie came to know her as "Aunt Carrie". She traveled the world and made lifelong friends everywhere she went.
She is survived by her children, Paul Fugett (Emmy) and Adrienne H. Fugett, all of Salt Lake City, and her brother Nick Vidalakis (Nancy) of San Francisco, CA, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her two sisters, Ellen V. Furgis, and Vida V. Riddle.
At this time, due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, public services will not be held. The family plans to have a life celebration of Carrie in Spring/Summer of 2021. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in her honor.