1935 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our beloved mother, 84 years young, passed away May 20th, 2020. Carroll was born May 24th, 1935 in Logan, Utah to Walter White and Sylvia Sorensen White.
She married her soulmate Charles Richard Fill on Sept. 15th, 1958 and they were sealed in the Logan Temple. He preceded her in death in 1983.
Carroll was a West High Graduate with friends that she always stayed in contact with for more than 60 years. Carroll was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints. She served in many church callings and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She treasured her pioneer heritage and loved celebrating the 24th of July.
Carroll always loved doing crafts and was an amazing seamstress. She was creative and loved to paint and refinishing furniture. She also played the piano and enjoyed the arts.
She is survived by her four children: Michael, Russell (Doris), Leslie (Russell) and Ryan. Carroll was blessed with five grandchildren: Tristan, Sierra (Richard), Amy (Kyle), Brooke (Kurt), Courtney (Drew). She also had her treasured great-grandson Stetson.
Graveside services will be held at the Smithfield Cemetery for family and friends.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020