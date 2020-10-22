1/1
Carroll Janiece Jackson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
05/16/1938 ~ 10/14/2020
Carroll Janiece Lind Jackson was born in SLC, UT to Robert Allyn and Doris Loretta Worthington Lind. She married Donald Edward Jackson on July 2, 1956 in SLC, UT. She is the beloved mother to David, Julie, Laurie, Susan, Mark, Janiece and Carolee. She has 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be under the direction of Sunset Valley Mortuary and held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:30 am, at the Hyrum 10th Ward Chapel at 125 North 400 West, Hyrum, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. The interment will be at the St. Charles, ID Cemetery. Masks are required. Funeral will be broadcast online.
*For full obituary go to the sunsetvalleymortuary.com obituary page.*

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Hyrum 10th Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral
11:30 AM
Broadcast online
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Hyrum 10th Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Valley Mortuary
67 E 100 N
Logan , UT 84321
(435) 535-3335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Valley Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved