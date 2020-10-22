05/16/1938 ~ 10/14/2020
Carroll Janiece Lind Jackson was born in SLC, UT to Robert Allyn and Doris Loretta Worthington Lind. She married Donald Edward Jackson on July 2, 1956 in SLC, UT. She is the beloved mother to David, Julie, Laurie, Susan, Mark, Janiece and Carolee. She has 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be under the direction of Sunset Valley Mortuary and held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:30 am, at the Hyrum 10th Ward Chapel at 125 North 400 West, Hyrum, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. The interment will be at the St. Charles, ID Cemetery. Masks are required. Funeral will be broadcast online.
*For full obituary go to the sunsetvalleymortuary.com
obituary page.*