Carter Wallace Cowley
1932 ~ 2019
Born in Ogden, Utah on April 18, 1932, Carter Wallace Cowley made his transition on December 4, 2019. He was the son of William "Bill" Cowley and Vera Ann Webster, grandson of William Wallace Cowley and Alta Louisa Adams Cowley and James William Webster and Martha Lenora Burningham Webster. Carter married Au-Deane Veniece Shepherd on June 8th, 1951. Together they raised three sons and one daughter: David Carter Cowley (Karen), Cardeane Veniece Cowley Cecil, Michael William Cowley, Phillip Earl Cowley (Shelly). They were active grandparents of eight: Dallas Carter Cecil, Brooke Karen Cowley Marlor (Dustin), Kelly Veniece Cecil Oaks (Joshua), Andrew David Cowley (Elizabeth), Anne Marie Cowley Shetlar (Jesse), Nathan Donald Cowley, Stephen Phillip Cowley (Summer), Danielle Cardeane Cecil Kip (Colby), and great grand parents to fifteen: Sagelyn, Isabelle, Madilyn, Tucker, Winston, Forrest, Violet, Carter, Everett, Macie Rose, James, Ryder, Liam, Lucas and Lincoln.
At Davis High School, Carter ran track, played All Star baseball, state champion basketball, and was quarterback for a state champion football team. Carter played quarterback and punter positions on the 1950 - 1954 University of Utah football team which was the only team in University history to take three consecutive championships. One season Carter led the nation in punting, and he retained the punting record at the U of U for many years. He graduated with a B.S. degree in business and was a top sales-man at Flint and Huish Distributing companies. In 1979 Carter started Cowley Distributing Company in Salt Lake City and worked with his family business until he retired in 1998. Carter and Au-Deane traveled the world and were active sports fans. In 1999 they relocated from Salt Lake City to Dammeron Valley near St. George where Carter enjoyed riding horses, hiking, and spending time with family and friends. They loved both their Pinion Hills home and their Sun-brook home in St. George where they could be at one with nature and each other. In 2016 they moved back to the Cottonwood area to be closer to their family and the view they enjoyed of Mt. Olympus for 40 years. Carter loved unconditionally, was very supportive and generous and knew how to help us laugh and smile. We are so grateful for his example of a life well lived. Carter was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Gary Cowley and Courtney Bill Cowley (Patricia) of Brigham City, Utah. Private Family Services. Share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019