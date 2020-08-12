Carwin Bird Beardall

1935 ~ 2020

Carwin Beardall passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 6, 2020, at age 84. Born September 19, 1935 in Springville, Utah, to Walter Beardall and Jessie Oaks Beardall. After High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force as a B-47 Bomber Crew Chief, and met his wife, Connie Boyer.

They married in the Salt Lake Temple on April 25, 1956 and had 4 children. He had a long career as a chemist in the paint industry and was a member of the Rocky Mountain Paint Society. Carwin was active in the LDS Church and worked in the Temple for a time with his wife. All who knew him admired his sense of humor and love he had for his family and friends. He will be truly missed.

Carwin is survived by 3 of his children, Lynn Beardall (Kelly), Linda Pullan (Craig), Catherine Skene (Paul), son-in-law Robert Bergstrom, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He has been reunited with his eternal companion Connie, and daughter Cherie Bergstrom.

Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 308 West 7500 South in Midvale at 1pm. Viewing 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, South Valley, 13001 South 3600 West in Riverton. Access complete obituary at 'DignityMemorial.com'



