Caryol Johnson Welch
1928~2020
Farmington, UT-Caryol Johnson Welch, 92 years old passed peacefully through the veil at her home in Farmington, Utah on Oct. 18, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1928 in Farmington to Frederick Guy Johnson and Clara Myrtle Steed. She is the youngest of seven children. Caryol was blessed to live in Farmington her entire life. She loved to travel and see places around the world, but her home was always her dear Farmington. She married Samuel Hughes Welch on June 11, 1948 in the Logan Temple. They have 6 children; Stephen, Keith, Paul and Todd Welch, Karen Pierce and Marilyn Nielson. Her 21 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren lovingly called her "Nana". Sam and Caryol served in the Ogden and Bountiful Temples and served additional missions in Coventry England, in the Sydney Australia Temple, in England indexing the 1881 Census, and in the Bountiful Employment Center. Caryol loved doing family history research and temple work. She is preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and their spouses, her husband Sam, three of her children, Todd Alan Welch, Karen Welch Pierce, Stephen Samuel Welch, a daughter-in-law Mary Lou Moulton Welch, and a son-in-law, Deloy Glen Pierce. She is survived by three children and their spouses; Keith & Doris Welch, Marilyn & Mark Nielson and Paul & Denise Welch. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday Oct. 24, at the Farmington Rock Chapel 272 N Main in the Primary Chapel. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30. Friends and family may visit Friday Oct. 23, 2020 between 6-8 PM at Russon Mortuary in Farmington, 1941 N Main. Interment will be in the Farmington City Cemetery where many of her deceased family members are buried. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Humanitarian Services Church of Jesus Christ. Online guestbook is available at www.russonmortuary.com