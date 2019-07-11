Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the home of his uncle Gary Kummer
12080 S. Field Downs Dr. (2495 W.)
Riverton , UT
Casey Wilford Kummer


1975 - 2019
Casey Wilford Kummer Obituary
Casey
Wilford Kummer
1975 ~ 2019
Casey Wilford Kummer was sadly taken from us on July 4, 2019 due to a massive heart attack at the very young age of 44.
Casey was born April 28, 1975 to David L. Kummer and Sally W. Jones in Salt Lake City, UT. Casey was a devoted man and dedicated to his children, parents, siblings. He made friends everywhere he went, he had a very kind heart and was always helping anyone in need.
His chosen profession was a tree trimmer, welder, and brick layer. Casey would not be financially rich, but he was spiritually rich, because people mattered more to him than money. He wanted to leave his clients with a job well done and still have money in their pockets.
Casey is survived by his daughter, Chelcie Kummer (Christian), and son Cassidy Kummer, special mention Dillon Reese, and his Cujo his four pound poodle most loyal and loved companion. One sister, Rachel Winder (Alex), and 5 brothers, Shaon and JC Kummer and Greg, Jason and Jeremy Jones, as well as his grandmother Dorothy Peterson (Mike) and many friends and family. Preceded in death by his stepfather James (Jim) Jones, grandparents Barbara and Don Willard, grandpa Ralph Lamar Kummer, grandpa Vern (Dude) Fessler and his favorite uncle Brad Willard.
To sum up what has been said many times over by family, friends, and associates "He was a good man whose personality and charm will remain in our hearts forever."
A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, July 13 from 2-5 pm at the home of his uncle Gary Kummer, 12080 S. Field Downs Dr. (2495 W.) Riverton UT. More of a bon voyage party to help send him on his way so please join us.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 11, 2019
