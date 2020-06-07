Cash Dillon Cover

In Loving Memory

Kamas, UT-Cash Dillon Cover, 11, of Kamas, passed away June 3, 2020 as a result of a tragic accident. He was born February 17, 2009 in West Jordan, UT, the son of Greg and Erin Cover. He attended South Summit Middle School where he touched many hearts. He was a teammate to the South Summit Wildcat Football Team. He was a friend to everyone he came in contact with.

A young, healthy, beautiful, bright and caring boy, taken from those that love him and the bright future he was working to build. We are devastated; our lives will never be whole without him. We will attempt to honor Cash's memory, as we heal, in a world that so desperately needs a good example of a leader like him.

Cash was an excellent student, always anxious to get to school on time. Getting good grades and learning mattered. He was physically tough and emotionally protective. He took care of his classmates around him that needed it, and he had a great sense for knowing who to help. He was a state champion quarterback on the football team in 2018, he also excelled at baseball and basketball and loved anything to do with sport. He and his brother Josh were inseparable. They would locker room talk in the bathroom every night as long as they could while getting ready for bed. They had no problem boxing out anything they didn't agree on then 10 minutes later be snuggled together on the couch laughing until they cried to their favorite TV show. Cash never met a 4-wheeler, dirt bike, classic car, custom truck, ATV, pretty much anything that had a motor that he didn't like - a lot. He was gifted with strength and coordination beyond his years. He drove cars better than most when he was six years old, it would have been sooner if he could reach the pedals. He was fortunate to have lived in a ranch setting where he learned a country work ethic, and how life and death work. Although his time was far too short, he enjoyed good health, good friends, a wholesome environment and a loving supportive family. Those of us that experienced them with him are better for it and will never forget.

Cash is survived by his parents, his brother and best friend Joshua Cover and sister Daija Cover. He also leaves behind his paternal grandparents, Greg and Margret Cover of Salt Lake and Ben (uncle) and spouse Wendy Cover and their children, Monique (aunt) and spouse Ron Bridges and their children, Nicole (aunt) and her children Chase and Kyleah Cover, Andrew (uncle) and spouse Chelsey Cover. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Jeff and Linda Miller of Kamas and James Miller (uncle) of Anchorage, AK.

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming outreach and support of friends, family and the community that have helped us carry a heavy burden and give us the opportunity to make these arrangements. It has been a great reminder of how kind and supportive people can be during these times. We would like to thank the Summit County Sheriff Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Summit County Emergency Responders, AirMed and every person that assisted us in the care of our son, all of you make the world a better place to live.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The viewing will take place at 11:30 - 12:30 pm at Crandall Funeral Home at 105 East Center Street, Kamas, UT. Services will be held at 1:00 pm at the South Summit Football Field at 45 South 300 East, Kamas, UT. Following the services, we will directly proceed to the Francis Cemetery 2585 South State Road 35, Francis, UT. After the graveside service a luncheon will take place at the DeJoria Center at 970 North Sate Road 32, Kamas, UT. All services will take place outside and casual dress is required. Any youth attending please wear your football jersey or any sports jersey that you have worn while playing. Due to the COVID virus please practice social distancing as Summit County is still at Yellow Level. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Cash Cover Memorial Fund established at Mountain American Credit Union, reference the last 4 numbers of the account 5923. Any donations will assist future athletes in the community that can benefit from financial assistance to participate in the sport of their choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store