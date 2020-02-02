Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hunter Central Stake Center
3930 South 6000 West
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hunter Central Stake Center
3930 South 6000 West
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hunter Central Stake Center
3930 South 6000 West
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catharina Donkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catharina Donkin


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catharina Donkin Obituary
Catharina "Cathy" Margaretha Nieuwland Donkin
1952 ~ 2020
West Valley City, UT-Catharina "Cathy" Margaretha Nieuwland Donkin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 28, 2020. She was born in Murray, Utah to Jacob and Catharina Nieuwland on October 18, 1952. She married Frederick in the Salt Lake Temple on September 11, 1976.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Viewings will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020, and again on Saturday from 9:00 - 10:45 AM. All services will be at Hunter Central Stake Center 3930 South 6000 West, West Valley City, Utah 84128. Interment to follow the services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
To view full obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catharina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -