|
|
Catherine A. Douros (Yia Yia Cookie)
1926 - 2019
Catherine A. Douros died peacefully in her home on July 25, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Canonsburg, PA to Mary and Peter Todoulakis. Married Tony G. Douros and were blessed to share 63 years together of which 60 were in Price, UT. Survived by their children Myra (Joe) Varanakis, Kris (Robert) Parenti and Guy Douros; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
Cathy's passions were cooking and baking. Budgets were tight, but she managed to prepare her specialties for unexpected guests.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church family and friends were the center of her life. She was involved in women's church groups, was a choir member and festival worker. Though her parents and siblings always lived afar, her friends soon became family.
The family would like to sincerely thank her caregiver Ave. Hospice caregivers Laura, Jan and Cassie lovingly cared for our mother.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 30 at 10:00 AM, St. Anna's, 3015 E. Creek Rd, Cottonwood Heights. Trisagon prayers followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Murray City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations be made to St. Anna's building fund at https://stannagocutah.org/
Share memories and condolences with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019