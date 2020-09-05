1/1
Catherine J. Browne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Jo Browne
In Loving Memory
Our beloved wife and mother, Catherine Jo Browne, 72, passed peacefully in her home on August 26, 2020.
Cathy was born in Logan, Utah to Jack and Connie Simmonds. She married the love of her life, Scott Browne, on November 17, 1972 in Bountiful Utah.
Her children and granddaughters were her pride and joy. She supported us in anyway she could, whether emotionally or financially. She attended every game, musical event and school performance that she could.
Cathy loved to travel. Her favorite place to go was Yellowstone Park and Southern Utah. We have many happy memories of family trips to Yellowstone. She loved bird watching, gardening, and reading.
She is survived by her husband Scott, her children Jennifer (Chance), Zachary (Kirsta), and Nicholas (Tiffanie), her eight granddaughters: Natalie, Taylor, Audrie, Millie, Sarah, Emmie, Angela, and Lulu, and her brothers Richard (Launee) and John (Sharrae).
She will be sorely missed. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful on Saturday, September 12th at 10am.
The family would like to thank Valeo Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and care in moms final weeks.
"Not all those who wander are lost."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved