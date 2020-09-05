Catherine Jo Browne

In Loving Memory

Our beloved wife and mother, Catherine Jo Browne, 72, passed peacefully in her home on August 26, 2020.

Cathy was born in Logan, Utah to Jack and Connie Simmonds. She married the love of her life, Scott Browne, on November 17, 1972 in Bountiful Utah.

Her children and granddaughters were her pride and joy. She supported us in anyway she could, whether emotionally or financially. She attended every game, musical event and school performance that she could.

Cathy loved to travel. Her favorite place to go was Yellowstone Park and Southern Utah. We have many happy memories of family trips to Yellowstone. She loved bird watching, gardening, and reading.

She is survived by her husband Scott, her children Jennifer (Chance), Zachary (Kirsta), and Nicholas (Tiffanie), her eight granddaughters: Natalie, Taylor, Audrie, Millie, Sarah, Emmie, Angela, and Lulu, and her brothers Richard (Launee) and John (Sharrae).

She will be sorely missed. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful on Saturday, September 12th at 10am.

The family would like to thank Valeo Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and care in moms final weeks.

"Not all those who wander are lost."



