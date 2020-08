Cecil Ned Christensen"Sad Ole"Cecil Ned Christensen passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Ogden, Utah.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. For full obituary and condolences please go to: www.lindquistmortuary.com