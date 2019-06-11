|
Chad Alan Elwood
1975-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Chad Alan Elwood passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 8th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by those he loved in his home. He was born to Michael Rodney Elwood and Cecilia Martinez Elwood on December 5, 1975. Chad married Samantha Marie Jensen on September 28, 2013. They shared many adventures together, always knowing his time on this earth may be short. Chad absolutely adored his children, Justine Mckail, Jagger Alan and Brock Michael. Their future happiness and success was always on his mind. Among other things, he was a lover of his puppies, fine timepieces, all things tennis and luxury automobiles. Being in the company of good friends with a craft beer was his idea of a perfect evening. There has never been a more sweet spirit and all those who knew him can attest to this.
Chad, we will forever miss your beautiful smile, contagious laugh and welcoming heart. You may be gone but never forgotten. Until we meet again my Captain. You have my heart always.
Services will be held Thursday, June 13th at 2pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. Family and friends may call the evening before from 6-8pm and one hour prior to the service at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.
For a full obituary please see www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 11, 2019