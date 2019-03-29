|
|
Chad Bowler Bischoff
1976-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Chad Bowler Bischoff, age 42, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Murray on March 25, 2019 from a seizure. He was born October 27, 1976 in Walnut Creek, CA to Curt and Francie Bischoff. He attended Chaparral High in Scottsdale, AZ and graduated from Olympus High in Salt Lake in 1995. He earned his BS in Business in 2005 from Westminster College, and was a few semesters away from his MBA.
Chad loved being outdoors while biking, camping, hiking, skiing, backpacking, 4-wheeling and Jeeping. He had many friends with whom he enjoyed the great outdoors, but nobody more than his beloved Dad and pugs. Last summer, he reached 7 different mountain peaks on the Wasatch Front. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Hawaii at Hickam AFB for 4 years, working in Communications. While there, he made lifelong friends and enjoyed the Aloha life, which he strived to carry with him wherever he went. He was deployed on several temporary assignments, including Bosnia and Hungary. After he returned home in 1999, he devoted himself to the family business, Bischoff Car Wash & Detail. Chad loved being part of the community, and met his wife, Amy Nichols while working at the car wash. They later divorced, but it remained a cherished time of his life. Chad lived in Murray with his 2 pugs, and worked at Progressive Leasing where his job and co-workers brought him much joy and motivated him in positive ways.
Life was often a struggle for Chad, but he always got back up and tried to create more fun and happiness for himself and those around him. He loved his family above anything and loved to reminisce about his Grandparents, cousins, and his favorite childhood memories. Chad had great appreciation for good food and made extravagant compliments over his Mom's cooking. Chad found pleasure in the small things, especially practical jokes, and had a heart of gold. His contagious zeal for life was apparent to everyone who met him, and he was taken from his adventure too soon. He will dearly be missed, but we will forever treasure the time we had with him.
Chad is survived by both of his parents, Curt and Francie, his sister Laura (Tony) Garcia, 1 niece, and 3 nephews. All of these he loved and touched deeply. Chad is preceded in death by his precious grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Chad's life on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive. Visitors may also visit an hour prior to the celebration, and on Friday, March 29 from 6:00-8:00 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019