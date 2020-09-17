Chad C. Wright

1940-2020

South Jordan, UT-Chad Carlyle Wright, age 80, passed away on September 14, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on February 18, 1940 in Hinckley, Utah to Elmer A. Wright and Nora Geneva Dutson Wright. He was the fourth of five children. Chad graduated from Tooele High School in 1958, and served a mission for the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Central America. Upon his return, he received his Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree in language and literature from BYU. Chad returned to Central America to serve a second mission, of six-month duration, translating material into the Quiche dialect. After returning, he taught at the University of Massachusetts, in Cambridge, while he earned his PHD in Language and literature from Harvard University. His career spanned over 40 years teaching in universities in the Midwest and Eastern states. He retired from the Catholic University of America in 2014. Chad was preceded in death by his parents; by his sister, Edna Wright Griffith (Harold) of Ely, Nevada; his brother Rex Wright (Maxine) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and his sister Mazel Wright of Hinckley, Utah. Chad is survived by his brother, Lee Wright; Tooele, Utah and by many nephews and nieces, who he loved very much. Graveside services will be held at the Tooele City Cemetery Friday, September 18 at 11:00 AM. The family also wishes to thank the Staff at Carrington Court assisted living and memory care for their professionalism, dedication, consideration and loving service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store