Chad McGrath
1/17/1969 - 10/31/2019
Chad died unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on October 31, 2019 in Brigham City. He was born on January 17, 1969 in Salt Lake City.
Chad was a loyal friend and many friends would say he is the best person they knew. He always displayed courage and was willing to help protect his loved ones. He loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing and photography, and shared the loved of history with his mom. Our hearts are truly broken at the loss of Chad. That big loving heart of his just simply failed him, leaving a world that will never be the same for those who loved him.
Survived by his mother Kay Newland; dad Wayne Newland; sister Tawnya McGrath Walker; daughter Chelsea Young Bowdren; brother-in-law Alan Walker; niece Lexi Walker; and "chosen brother" Luke Knudsen. Preceded in death by brother David McGrath; favorite aunt DelJean Johnson; and cousin Denise Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd., (10600 S.), Sandy. Friends are invited to greet the family from 11:00 to 12:00 noon also at Larkin. Condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019