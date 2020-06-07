Chance J Eggett
1998 ~ 2020
Chance Eggett, (our loving boy), was taken tragically from his family through a senseless act of violence at the young age of 21. He was born on December 2, 1998, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chance was a kind and gentle soul. He loved being with his family, especially the annual trips to Lake Powell. Chance was happiest while being outdoors (camping, jet skiing, boating, fishing, and mountain biking). He always greeted you with a smile. He loved to help with projects of all kinds and often would be seen with power tools in hand. Chance loved animals, especially his dogs Trixie, Buffy, and Rosie. Chance loved music, attended festivals, and also enjoyed playing the electric bass. He was loved by so many. The loss of this beautiful soul will forever change countless lives. Chance is survived by; his Mother Melissa Eggett: Stepdad Rob Webb: Grandmother Pat (Bill) Allen: Grandfather Bill (Debbie) Eggett: Uncle Chad (Sherrie) Eggett: Cousin Sami Eggett. A celebration of Chance's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.