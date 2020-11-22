1/1
Chapman Meeks Morrell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chapman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1928 ~ 2020
Bicknell, Utah-Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend, Chapman Meeks Morrell, age 91, passed away November 15, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born December 3, 1928 in Salina, a son of William Chapman and Dora Meeks Morrell. He grew up in Bicknell, and graduated from Wayne High School, Class of 1947. He attended Snow College for one year.
Meeks married the love of his life, LaWana Jane Turner from Lyman, June 3, 1948 in the Manti LDS Temple. She passed away August 11, 2013.
He is survived by his children: Rebecca and Richard Pace of Teasdale; Janie Mae and Val Robinson, Ramona and Jim McKim, James and Carrie Morrell, and Marilyn Morrell, all of St. George; 17 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law: Claudia King of Provo and BetteLou Turner of Irvine, California.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, a private family funeral will be held at the Bicknell Community Center in Bicknell and burial will be in the Bicknell Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah
On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springer Turner Funeral Home - Richfield
260 North 400 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435)896-6333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Springer Turner Funeral Home - Richfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved