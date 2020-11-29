1/1
Charity Montoya
1979 - 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Charity passed away from complications of COVID-19 on November 19, 2020. She was born in Page, Arizona to Cecilia Tsinnijinni and Raymond Bennett. She is survived by her husband, Rudy Montoya, her son Asher, her mother, her brothers Rayan and Connery, her sisters Rayna, Celaina, and Coneal, and their children.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn during the viewing.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
