Charity Montoya1979 ~ 2020Taylorsville, UT-Charity passed away from complications of COVID-19 on November 19, 2020. She was born in Page, Arizona to Cecilia Tsinnijinni and Raymond Bennett. She is survived by her husband, Rudy Montoya, her son Asher, her mother, her brothers Rayan and Connery, her sisters Rayna, Celaina, and Coneal, and their children.A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah.Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn during the viewing.