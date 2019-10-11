|
|
Charlean Wright
Coulter
1926 - 2019
Charlean Wright Coulter, born Sept. 21, 1926 in Lockesburg, Arkansas to Charlie and Annie Mae Green Wright, passed away Oct. 3, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah at the age of 93.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, 12:00 noon, at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, with viewings Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00-11:45 a.m. For full obituary, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
