|
|
Charlene Atkinson Turner passed away February 9, 2020. She was born October 18, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Charles and Ethel Pitts.
She married Jay Atkinson and together they had 17 children. They moved many places in Utah and Idaho before settling in Ogden to raise their family.
In the 1970s she joined Weight Watchers then became an instructor helping others reach their goals.
In 1990 after 39 years of marriage, Jay lost his battle with cancer. Shortly after, she met and married Larry Turner. They enjoyed their trips to Wendover until his death in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and son, Charles Guy Atkinson; and grandson, Jason Atkinson.
Charlene is survived by her brother, Jerry (Joan) Pitts; and her remaining 16 children, Faye (Dennis) Erwin, Ted (Jeanene), Mark, DeeAnn Nielsen, Bob (Cindy), Susan (Lavar) Lowther, David (Tammy), Scott (Sharon), Joe, Keith (Jane Ann), Linda (Jeff) Prickett, Karen (Dave) Brown, Blair, Wade (Heidi), Doug (Missy), Richard (Ellie). She loved her 90 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and a grandson due in June.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Roy Senior Center, 5051 South 2000 West. Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to celebrate Charlene's life by sharing your memories of her. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020