Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Charlene H. Arrowsmith

Charlene H. Arrowsmith Obituary
Charlene Hopkins Arrowsmith
1928-2019
Charlene was born on January 18, 1928, in Provo, Utah, to Leola Scott and Adelbert Blair Hopkins, and died at 91 on November 28, 2019, of natural causes. Charlene married Duane Arrowsmith on November 19, 1948. He died in 2007.
Charlene's brothers and sisters, Kay, Veone, Richard, Marilyn and Frank, preceded her in death. Charlene and Duane have two daughters, Toni (Sharp) and Debra (Martin), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will privately celebrate Charlene's life. The family would like to thank the Abbington staff and the Inspiration Hospice staff.
For more information, see www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
