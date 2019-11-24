Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Farmington City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Rampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Hess Rampton


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Hess Rampton
1929 ~ 2019
Farmington, Utah-Charlene Hess Rampton, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Charlene was born April 8, 1929 to George Lloyd and Sarah Ruth Hess in Farmington, Utah. Charlene graduated from Davis High School in 1947. She met Robert E. Rampton on a blind date and they married September 10, 1947 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Charlene worked various jobs and retired from Davis School District after many years. She enjoyed music and was active in the Farmington Literary Club and Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Friends, family and faith were always a priority to Charlene.
Charlene is survived by her children, Robert (Moira), Joan (Fred), Ruth Ann (Jeff), Steve (Jody), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and sister, LoyDeen. Charlene is proceeded in death by her husband Bob, parents, and sisters, LaDell and Joyce.
The viewing will be held Monday, November 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 1:00 PM at the Farmington City Cemetery.
Thank you to Apple Tree Assisted Living and Brio Hospice Care.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -