Charlene Hess Rampton
1929 ~ 2019
Farmington, Utah-Charlene Hess Rampton, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Charlene was born April 8, 1929 to George Lloyd and Sarah Ruth Hess in Farmington, Utah. Charlene graduated from Davis High School in 1947. She met Robert E. Rampton on a blind date and they married September 10, 1947 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Charlene worked various jobs and retired from Davis School District after many years. She enjoyed music and was active in the Farmington Literary Club and Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Friends, family and faith were always a priority to Charlene.
Charlene is survived by her children, Robert (Moira), Joan (Fred), Ruth Ann (Jeff), Steve (Jody), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and sister, LoyDeen. Charlene is proceeded in death by her husband Bob, parents, and sisters, LaDell and Joyce.
The viewing will be held Monday, November 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 1:00 PM at the Farmington City Cemetery.
Thank you to Apple Tree Assisted Living and Brio Hospice Care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019