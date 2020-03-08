|
1933 ~ 2020
Charlene Marie (Sowby) Larsen, age 86 of Kaysville, Utah, passed away on Friday, February 28th 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born to the late Marcus Sowby and Gerda Marie Sowby in Santa Clara, Utah on July 4th 1933.
Charlene attended South High School in Salt Lake City. She was a life long cubbie. She was the owner of Charlene's Fun Clothes and the Collection Connection Art Gallery in Kaysville, Utah. She was active in the community serving as President of the Kaysville Chamber of Commerce. She was also a successful real estate agent in Davis County Utah.
Her fun personality was infectious and made everyone she met an immediate friend. She brought fun to life through her great style and taste.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Glenn Larsen, her two daughters, Karen Larsen, Beverlee Larsen Frodin (Jim) and sister Janet Vaccaro. Preceded in death by father, Marcus, mother, Gerda, brother, Wendell and sister Betty.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020