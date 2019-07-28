Home

Charlene "Pat" Mower


1941 - 2019
Charlene "Pat" Mower Obituary
1941 ~ 2019
Ms Charlene "Pat" Mower, 78, of Salt Lake City passed away in her sleep on July 22, 2019.
Born April 22, 1941 in Pocatello, Idaho to Lawrence Polly and Patricia Josephson.
She is survived by her son, Alan Freckleton.
She had a passionate love for her bears, with names for each one. She was a strong person, having endured many challenges throughout her life.
A special thank you for those volunteers that served her every day. They were all so very cherished and loved. And a thank you to her friends that were always willing to help with anything that was needed.
Interment will be at City View Memorium with her mother.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 28 to July 29, 2019
