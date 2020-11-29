Charlene Peterson
1931 ~ 2020
Charlene Witt Peterson, a devoted grandmother, mother, and wife, passed away comfortably in her home surrounded by her loving family on November 26, 2020 in SLC, Utah.
Charlene was born on March 18, 1931 in Covington, Kentucky and was raised with her sister Jean, who has also passed. She graduated from Dixie Heights High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She met the love of her life, Jerry Peterson, during the Korean War at a USO dance. They later married on August 13, 1952 at Camp Stoneman in California. They were married for 68 wonderful years.
Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; their three children: Mark Peterson, Valerie Peterson, and Greg Peterson; two grandchildren: Amanda Peterson and Shelby Peterson; two great-grandchildren: Anniston Ballantine and Beckett Ballantine; and her beloved dog, Coco Peterson.
Charlene was loved and adored by many and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to express their thanks to the CNS Group and BrightStar Care.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Murray City Cemetery located at 5600 South Vine Street. A viewing will precede the graveside service from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray.
