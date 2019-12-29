Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT
Charlene Quast


1967 - 2019
Charlene Quast Obituary
Charlene M. Quast
Feb 1, 1967 ~ Dec 22, 2019
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away suddenly from natural causes. She will be truly missed by all that knew her, especially her family and husband of 26 years.
Charlene enjoyed camping very much. She was always there for all her family.
Survived by husband, Jeff; three children Zac, Courtney and Casey; daughter-in-law Candace; five grandchildren Talyssa, Alissa, Ethan, Aytum and Nevaeh.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
