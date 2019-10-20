|
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to her Father in Heaven on October 12, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born June 19, 1940 to Eugene and Evelyn Wood. She married Dennis P. Harvey on December 12, 1958 and was later sealed to him in the Logan, LDS Temple.
One of her greatest joys was that of being a wife and mother. Her family was always her top priority.
She was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings.
Charlene was very talented and used her gifts of knitting, crocheting, tatting, sewing and tole painting to bless countless lives. She was the epitome of "Christlike love." She was loved deeply by her children and adored by her grandchildren and she will truly be missed!
Survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Daniel (Stacey) Harvey, Kelly (Jacque) Harvey, Laurie (Eugene) Swalberg, Cathleen (Steven) Spacil, and Ryan (Nicolle) Harvey; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, E. Paul (Debbie) Wood; sister, Evy (Ashby) Smyth. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Elizabeth Allen; and niece, Danielle Loveland.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, at 11:00am at the Canyon Rim Stake Center, 3051 South 2900 East, Millcreek, UT. Friends and family are invited to visit Sunday evening, 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Millcreek, UT; and also at the church Monday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment: Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019