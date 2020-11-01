1936 ~ 2020
Charles Arthur "Art" Stowell, 84, died October 24, 2020 Beaver Dam, Arizona. Born February 29, 1936, Price, Utah to John Arthur and Katherine Marrilla Buckley Stowell. October 11, 1958 married Helen Mae MacLean, Price, Utah.
Art served US Army, stationed in Alaska. Worked coal mines of Carbon County, then SLC worked as a welder, retired 1998. Art loved fishing, hunting and being in the outdoors. He loved building and fixing things, earning him the nickname "Mr. Fix It". Art had a beautiful voice and sang with the Mesquite Gospel Singers. He was a faithful member of Christian Community Church singing with church choir.
Survived by wife, Helen; son, Doug (Betty) Stowell; daughters, Shirley (Gary) Jensen; Karen (Pete) Wetterhall; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters.
Due to Covid 19, memorial services will be postponed.