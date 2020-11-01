1/1
Charles Arthur "Art" Stowell
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1936 ~ 2020
Charles Arthur "Art" Stowell, 84, died October 24, 2020 Beaver Dam, Arizona. Born February 29, 1936, Price, Utah to John Arthur and Katherine Marrilla Buckley Stowell. October 11, 1958 married Helen Mae MacLean, Price, Utah.
Art served US Army, stationed in Alaska. Worked coal mines of Carbon County, then SLC worked as a welder, retired 1998. Art loved fishing, hunting and being in the outdoors. He loved building and fixing things, earning him the nickname "Mr. Fix It". Art had a beautiful voice and sang with the Mesquite Gospel Singers. He was a faithful member of Christian Community Church singing with church choir.
Survived by wife, Helen; son, Doug (Betty) Stowell; daughters, Shirley (Gary) Jensen; Karen (Pete) Wetterhall; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters.
Due to Covid 19, memorial services will be postponed. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved