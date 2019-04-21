|
|
November 28, 1928 ~
April 1, 2019
Age 90
Formerly of Salt Lake City, Chic loved jazz music, played the drums, loved golf and enjoyed fly fishing. He also participated in the NE/IA Railroaders Club.
Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Joan, granddaughter Dawn Tatum, and sister Marge Lancaster.
Survived by his children Claudia Barker, Chad (Patti) Barker, and Mark (Dru) Barker; grandchildren Jason, Jenni, Jaimi, Ryan (Liz), Lance & Amber as well as great-grandchildren Jackson, Noah, Kellen, Scarlett & Louis.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, April 6th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bellevue, NE, with interment following at Bellevue Cemetery.
Memorials will be directed by the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019