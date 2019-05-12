|
|
June 27, 1942 ~ May 3, 2019
Charles Bradford Rosier "Chuck" passed away on May 3, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Berta Meyer and Charles Conrad Rosier. He graduated from Judge Memorial High School. Following graduation he joined the United States Army. Chuck married Dinah Larene Taylor on June 24, 1966 at Our Lady of Lourdes.
He retired as an Engineer from EIMCO after forty years. He enjoyed retirement spending much of his time fishing with his good friend Rick.
He is survived by his wife Dinah, his two sons Charley and Patrick and two grandchildren Matt and Meghan Miller.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathleen.
Chuck requested no formal services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019