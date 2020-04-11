|
|
Charles Brian Kelly (Chuck)
1954 ~ 2020
Charles Brian Kelly (Chuck) born February 12th, 1954 left this life on March 30th, 2020. He joined his parents, Leo W. Kelly Jr. and Carolee Eichbauer Kelly, and his brothers, Kevin and Darin. Married Nana Gurholt, later divorced. He leaves behind brothers Leo and Ross (Karin); long missed but never forgotten daughter, Heidi; sister in law Kathy (Darin), three nieces, one nephew and three grandnephews.
His career spanned his interests, starting as a chef and managing restaurants; Finns, Weinstocks "Windows on the square", the Rio Grande Café. He then joined UFC local 711 as a meat cutter and worked as a manager at the meat & seafood departments in Park City, for Dan's food and Smith's Marketplace. He retired recently as a journeyman from UA Local 140 as a pipefitter.
In remembrance of Chuck you can make a donation at Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org).
Due to the COVID19, we will not be doing a Celebration of life until restrictions are lifted. Condolences may be submitted online at legacy.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020