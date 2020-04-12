|
Oct 28, 1933 ~ Apr 8, 2020
Budd passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at the age of 86 in Murray, Utah. He was born to Herman Cobbley and Effie Thompson in the town of Garfield Utah. He grew up and attended school in Magna Utah. Budd served his country in the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army.
In 1959 he began a career at Hercules Aerospace where over the course of 33 years he worked as a painter, served as a union president and late in his career as a maintenance supervisor.
He was an excellent craftsman and took pride in his work and creations. He enjoyed camping, loved to fish, and spent many days wood working and tending to his yard and gardens.
Budd was a kind and gentle man, he was always there for his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered by his family and friends as a loving, caring, good man who walked this earth.
Budd was a loving father to his children: Janet Morast, Brenda (Barry) Walje and Mark Cobbley. He is the proud grandfather of 8 beautiful grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Parkinson Cobbley and his best friend and companion Neta Rowland.
A private service will be held for the family at the Valley View memorial park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020