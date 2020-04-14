|
|
1937 ~ 2020
Charles Clifton Larsen, age 82, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 11, 2020 after years of a variety of medical issues. He was born on October 18, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clifton "C" Larsen and Charlotte Beardall Larsen. Growing up he enjoyed school and graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served an LDS mission in Finland from 1958-1961. He did not know at the time that his future wife (a new member of the ward) sang at his missionary farewell. They had not yet met. When he returned, he began dating and then married his Danish sweetheart Gudrun Margrethe Pedersen in the Salt Lake City Temple on October 16, 1963. They had six children and made family a priority. There are many fond memories of road trip vacations and family celebrations at holidays. He was a postal clerk by profession and a scholar at heart. He loved reading about and discussing philosophy, religion, history, and languages. He enjoyed his dogs and going for long walks and hikes. He is known for his quiet gentle kind soul, introspective curiosity, and (slightly mischievous) sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife; and his six children: Bruce Larsen (Irene), Mark Larsen, Connie Frazier (Monte), Janene Parry (Mark), LeGrande Larsen (Jennifer), and Ranae Ramsey (Ben); and his grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial. Due to safety concerns of the current coronavirus, graveside services are being held privately by immediate family and will be available on April 16th at 1:00 pm via live-stream at http:// www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020