Charles Corydon Granger

1926 ~ 2020

Charles Corydon Granger, (Bob) passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020. Born on September 12, 1926. He served in the Navy. Charles married Betty Price. He worked for the United States Postal Service. Bob is survived by his daughters Annette Russell; Debra Kaiser; Jackie ; Carma Dannelly and Leslie Rasmussen.

Graveside services will be held Saturday August 8, 2020, 9:30a.m.at Larkin Sunset Gardens with a viewing 8-9:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road prior to the graveside service. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens, 10600 South 1950 East, Sandy Utah.



