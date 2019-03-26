|
|
1943 ~ 2019
Our family comedian, Charles Dahle Floyd, age 76, passed away peacefully March 23, 2019 at Alta Ridge Assisted Living in Sandy. He was born February 19, 1943 in Salt Lake City to Arthur "Art" and Bernice "Bee" Floyd. He was a graduate of BYU High. He married the love of his life, Merry Anne, and they spent 40 years together.
Charlie was a very successful owner of an insurance firm, Floyd & Floyd Inc. He had a flare for life and a natural ability to make people laugh. He will be deeply missed.
Survived by his brothers, Jerald (Lindy) Floyd, Ernest (Myrna) Floyd, and his much loved nieces and nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his wife, Merry Anne, daughter, Aimee Marie, and his parents.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 27th, 11:00 am at the Riverview West Stake Center, 1380 W. 6785 So. West Jordan, with family services to follow at 12:00 noon. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. On-line condolences at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019