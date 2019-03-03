Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John the Baptist
300 East 11800 South
Draper, UT
Draper, UT
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John the Baptist
300 East 11800 South
Draper, UT
Draper, UT
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist
Draper, UT
Draper, UT
Charles David Burchett


Charles David Burchett
Feb 13, 1929 ~ Mar 1, 2019
Chuck passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 after a long full life.
He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Jean; children Tom (Rose), Jerry (Cynthia), Ken (Verla), Jim, Dean, Annie, Jeanmarie (Hung) Gee; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.
A vigil service will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. John the Baptist, 300 East 11800 South, Draper; where an open house will be held until 8:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am; also at the church. Chuck will be laid to rest at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills, 4800 North 650 East, Provo; following the Mass. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019
