Charles Elegante Jr.
Born March 4, 1946
Charles, Chuck, Buddy, whatever name you knew this wonderful man by, returned home to the Lord's arms on April 24, 2020. He was with his loving wife when he died peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's. Though he was much too young, we are so happy for him to be free of his worn out body and mind.
Charles attended high school in Butte, Montana and was a graduate of the University of Utah with a BS in Business. He continued on to have a very fulfilling career in the advertising industry. He ended his career as an Executive and Vice President of an advertising firm in Salt Lake City, Utah. He continued working odd jobs until he couldn't any longer, then spent his time "tinkering" with things at home.
Charles was married in 1969 to his first wife Patty and had three kids. In 2000 he found love again and married his wife Teri who also had 3 kids. He used to joke that they made a Brady Bunch family. His focus was always well balanced between finding happiness for his wife and his kids. He would drop anything to help anyone at anytime and also wasn't afraid to give someone his version of tough love known as "patalini." He loved camping, nature, and most of all, his family.
Charles is survived by his wife Teri Wood Elegante; children, Nichole Bingham, Torrence Elegante, Jenna Elegante, Jenny Wood-Ellison, Jody Anderson, and John Wood. He has many grandchildren, even great-grandchildren who have survived him and love him dearly.
No words to express the love this man had for the world and everything in it, until we meet again. We love you Buddy.
A viewing will be Fri, May 1 from 10 AM-12 PM at Memorial Murray Mortuary: 5850 S 900 E, Murray. Social distance guidelines will apply.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020