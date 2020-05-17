|
|
1935 - 2020
Holladay, UT-Charles Eugene Holt passed away peacefully on Saturday May 9th, 2020 at his home at the age of 85. Charles was born on February 14th, 1935 to Jack and Violet Holt in Pocatello, Idaho. He proudly served in the Army for 3 years and then went on to work for the VA Medical Center for 35 years. He will be remembered for his generosity and loving support of his family.
Charles was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, loving heart, infectious smile and an ability to fix anything. He was a true jack of all trades and amazing teacher who would always offer a helping hand and taught his beloved family skills and lessons that will last a lifetime. He will be remembered as a family man who had a passion for fishing, his yard, bowling and the best damn pool player there was.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Helen Holt; daughters Gloria (Tom) East, Tina Gallo, Kathy Salazar, Dot (Scott) Dipo-Gray, Pat (Todd) Cullimore; son Charles (Carrie) Holt Jr.; 15 grandkids, 28 great grandkids, and 7 great great grandkids. Preceded in death by parents Jack and Violet Holt; brothers Roy, Gary Gene, Gary Lee, and Jack Holt; sons-in-law Mike Smith, Stan Salazar, Danny Mortensen and Brent Gray.
Due to current circumstances, a private family viewing will be held at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road SLC UT 84101. Flowers may be sent to the Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home 372 East 100 South Salt Lake City, UT 84111. For those who wish to express condolences, please visit www.neilodonnellfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020