|
|
Charles Farrel Hansen
May 26, 1923 - May 13, 2020
Charles Farrel Hansen was born on May 26, 1923 in Fielding, Utah. His father was Ariel Wilford Hansen, an engineer and member of the Utah state legislature. His mother was Gertrude Earl Hansen. He was the fifth of six children.
When Farrel was 5 years old, his father tragically died, leaving him and his mother and siblings to endure The Depression in a small rural community. His mother remarried ten years later to Al West, a power plant operator for Utah Power and Light. This resulted in Farrel and his family moving to the power plant property in Beaver Dam, Utah and later American Fork Canyon, Utah. This helped develop his notable mechanical ability, as he quickly gained insight and skills from his stepfather and others who worked at the power plant.
At the onset of WWII, he was still in high school. He joined the National Guard and located to Hill Field in Ogden. There he became a machinist and, in his spare time, fabricated a small four cycle engine from scrap metal which visitors have seen in his home recently.
Farrel moved to Southern California where he worked as a machinist making aircraft parts in Southgate. After a while, he was producing parts at a rate three times faster than the more experienced machinists.
Arriving at the age for military service, Farrel enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He trained on the B-17 as a flight engineer. WWII ended before he completed his training, but he gained a love of aviation that influenced his later years. During that time he became fully converted, to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He remained active and involved for the remainder of his life.
After WWII, he learned carpentry and joined the union. He hired on with a Hollywood area contractor and did work for Gene Kelly, Jascha Heifetz and other notables. Farrel was given tasks that others could not do, and went above and beyond to master his craft.
In 1949, he and his older brother Earl started their own machine shop in Pomona, California, making parts for aircraft and industrial machinery. Farrel built the shop buildings himself. He continued to work and run the machine shop until 2000 when he retired. One benefit of the machine shop was that he and Earl were able to own two airplanes over the years. They became members of the National Aeronautics Association. Farrel loved flying. On one x-15 mission, he flew with Joe Engle (the 2nd Space Shuttle Captain) in an F-100. Farrel took the controls and pushed through the speed of sound. This was a proud and thrilling moment he recounted his whole life.
In 1952, Farrel married the love of his life, Peggy Jean Boothe in the Meza Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They started their family in a small house in Pomona on Caswell Street, which later grew to twice the size thanks to Farrel's carpentry skills. Their three children grew up in this home and were later joined by an adopted son.
Over the years, Farrel was very active in church and served in many church assignments. He would never turn down the opportunity to use his talents to serve and show love to all in need. Friends with car problems, electrical problems, or house problems frequently came over to have Farrel fix or diagnose. He had a song or a witty story for every occasion, much to the delight (and sometimes chagrin) of all who knew him. After 59 12 years, he and Peggy sold the Pomona house and moved to South Jordan, Utah. This enabled them to be near their daughters and grandchildren, and other friends who had moved to the area. Farrel passed away peacefully on May 13 having lived a full and beautiful life, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed his path.
Survived by his son Dale A. Hansen (Laurie C. Hansen), daughters Kathleen Imbler (Michael) and Janice Meeks (Kent); nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Preceded in death by his wife Peggy and son Cornel.
Graveside services will be held Thursday May 21, 2020 2:00pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A viewing will be held the evening before Wednesday May 20 from 6:00-8:00pm.
Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2020