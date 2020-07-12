Charles A. Farrell
1925 - 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather passed away on July 8, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1925 the son of Leonard Farrell and Stella Warren Farrell. He married Lois King in June 1954. He retired from the US Navy after 25 yrs. Chuck served proudly during WWII. He later retired from the US postal Service as a letter carrier. Active in the Murray Elks Lodge where he held many offices. He was an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul and St. Martin de Porres Catholic churches putting in many voluntary hours. He is survived by brother Robert, Francis, Joseph, sisters Johanne, Theresa, daughter Joni Bradley (Steve Douvres), nephew Jeff King (Marty), grandson Chris Bradley (Nancy Rickard), great grandchildren Taylor Bradley (fiancé Brook Rappleye), Taiya Kirk, great-great grandson Everett. Preceded in death by wife Lois, granddaughter Cammie Bradley, sisters Dorthy, Mary Ellen. We would like to express our thanks to the staff at Aspen Ridge West for the kindness and care in his final days. Private family services will be held at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
